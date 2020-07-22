We still hold on to a slight chance for scattered showers this afternoon. Storm development is looking best for those south to southeast of the I-44 corridor. In general the atmosphere is slightly capped, which means storms will have a hard time developing so today’s rain won’t nearly be as widespread as yesterday. Any rain that does fall will be very slow moving so excessive rain amounts are also possible. Outside of any showers and storms, today will be partly cloudy with highs only in the low to mid 90s. It will be another hot and humid one, so don’t let the cooler air temperatures fool you! Those heat index values by this afternoon will be anywhere from 95 to 100°.