LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We still hold on to a slight chance for scattered showers this afternoon. Storm development is looking best for those south to southeast of the I-44 corridor. In general the atmosphere is slightly capped, which means storms will have a hard time developing so today’s rain won’t nearly be as widespread as yesterday. Any rain that does fall will be very slow moving so excessive rain amounts are also possible. Outside of any showers and storms, today will be partly cloudy with highs only in the low to mid 90s. It will be another hot and humid one, so don’t let the cooler air temperatures fool you! Those heat index values by this afternoon will be anywhere from 95 to 100°.
The threat for a scattered shower continues into tomorrow and overall there is a better chance for rain tomorrow afternoon. Outside of any showers, skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s. All rain activity looks to taper off by Friday and we’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s through the weekend. Winds wind be out of the southeast around 10 to 20mph also during this time.
Something we’re keeping an eye on is the tropics. While there are currently no named systems, there is a cluster of storms off the west coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to affect the Texas Gulf Coast by late Friday into Saturday and depending its track, there is a chance the system could impact western north Texas/ southern Oklahoma.
For now, early next week is trending partly cloudy with a low chance for rain once again.
Have a great Hump Day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.