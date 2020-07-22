Lawton man killed, woman critically injured in Dewey County crash

OAKWOOD, Okla. (TNN) - One Lawton resident was killed and another critically injured in a crash near Oakwood, Oklahoma on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. 270 six miles outside the city in Dewey County.
According to the OHP, Gary Lee Bird and Valorie Jean Bird, both of Lawton, were traveling northwest on U.S. 270 when another vehicle, driven by an El Reno man, struck them head-on.
Gary was pronounced dead at the scene. Valorie was transported to Seiling Hospital by ambulance and then to OU Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle was flown to OU Medical Center by helicopter.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
