Lawton Salvation Army in need of monetary donations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Salvation Army says they are in great need of monetary donations.
Summer is the slowest time of year for donations according to Major David Robinson. He said they’ve had a few people bring donations to them in the last few weeks but so far this month they’ve only received five dollars through their mail-in program.
Fortunately, Robinson said they’ve had people bring in food donations, but they’ve had lots of people using their services, prompting a greater need for money for things like payroll and bills.
“We’re staying full, which is great, we want those people to be safe, but on the other side, we’ve got to have funds to keep paying staff and keep the lights on. That’s the important things to us right now. We just want to make people aware not to forget about us and if they could send us a check in the mail or drop it off, we’d love to see them,” Robinson said.
Robinson said because of the pandemic, the need is greater than in previous years so any help anyone could give them is greatly appreciated.
