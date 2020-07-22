Local business owners said they aren’t noticing surge in support for black-owned businesses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An article published in Forbes today said on Yelp alone, searches and support for black-owned local business is up almost 7-thousand percent since the end of May.
But how does that translate in Lawton?
“Have I felt an overwhelming surge of new supporters? No.” said Tremayne Thompson, the owner of Ice Tre’s Barbershop.
“I expected us all to rally together, and that it would bring in more business, but it hasn’t done that,” said Rose Duckett, the owner of Brims and Accessories.
Both owners said no doubt the pandemic has impacted business, with so many people worried about money, and staying safe.
“I’m friends with a lot of people, a lot of the black owned businesses,” said Thompson. “They seem to be getting more support than usual, but like I said, it’s a tough time for everybody.”
“If you really want to support, you would get out and support. I know I do,” said Duckett.
Chamber of Commerce officials cite a lack of exposure, as many of the black-owned businesses weren't signed up with the chamber even a few weeks ago.
“When we were receiving those calls, can you tell me which businesses are black owned or minority owned? Do you have a list? Many of them were un-accounted for,” said Lawton Ft. Sill Chamber VP of Communications and Membership.
Sims said since the influx of calls, the number of black owned businesses on the chambers site has jumped from 10 to 40.
“We have to know you are there, we have to know what your needs are so we can better assist you,” said Sims.
Thompson learned about that increase on Wednesday.
“I take pride in being one of the black owned businesses in the community. To know it’s increased by that amount, it’s really significant, that’s really impressive.”
Duckett said she hopes for more business, adding that it’s not just about helping minority owned ones, but supporting local stores everywhere.
“Everyone’s starting to go online to shop. That will just dry this city up. If everyone does that, we won’t have a chance,” said Duckett.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.