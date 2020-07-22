Silver Alert issued for Grady County man

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A silver alert has been issued for a man from Grady County.
Authorities are looking for 64-year-old Terry Taylor.
He was last seen yesterday afternoon near County Road 1323 wearing a light green button-down shirt with blue jeans and black lace-up work boots.
Police say he took off walking and has grey hair and is bald on top.
They say he has dementia and walks hunched over.
If you see him, you’re asked to call the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.
