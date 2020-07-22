Thursday brings fair rain chances too

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The forecast going into the weekend continues to promise below-normal temperatures. If we see enough cloud cover Thursday, high temperatures could be in the upper 80s. And for the weekend, highs in the low to mid-90s. As temperatures climb to near 90 degrees Thursday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will redevelop across Texoma. I think Thursday’s rain chances will be the best we’ll see between now and the coming weekend.
Speaking of the weekend, we’ve adjusted temperatures down a little bit. Under partly cloudy skies we expect highs in the low 90s and morning lows in the low 70s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
