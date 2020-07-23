Clouds keep temperatures in check

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The rain we saw this afternoon was not fun to drive through, but it sure helped to keep our afternoon temperatures in check. Thanks to the showers and the associated cloud cover, temperatures were in the 70s and 80s when we would often expect them to be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Meteorologists throughout the southeast and Gulf Coast are watching tropical depression eight which could become Tropical Storm Hanna soon. It’s not going to be a high-impact storm for the Texas coast but it could bring some flooding and beach erosion over the next 48 hours.