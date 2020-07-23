Employers looking to fill jobs immediately at next week’s Lawton hiring event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A hiring event with employers ready to fill positions on the spot is happening all next week in Lawton.
Next Monday through Friday, Onin Staffing will be meeting one-on-one with candidates as they look to fill roughly 30 immediate openings in jobs like manufacturing, assembly and meat processing.
“We are looking for people who are ready to work, who have not had a lot of luck on their own finding gainful employment. So we’re here to help gravitate them towards something long term,” said Stacey Kerger with Onin Staffing.
From 8 - 10 a.m. every day next week, anybody can go to the Lawton Workforce Center at 1711 Southwest 11th street for the event.
“We are at a very high unemployment rate right now so we are looking forward to being able to change that for families,” Kerger said.
“If you provide a family with employment, you are touching multiple people. So, we look at it as just one more great thing we can do,” said Monica Butler with the Lawton Workforce Center.
Because of the pandemic, they’re asking people who visit to be patient as they work to get everyone in the doors. If you plan on attending, they ask that you please come prepared.
“Really we would like them to come with their employment history information. Really it’s just a sit-down, personable conversation really,” Kerger said.
“The general things we’ve found work well are being well-groomed, bring your best self, wear something that makes you feel confident but is also appropriate professionally. You want to make sure if you have a resume, that you bring clean copies of that and be prepared to talk about yourself, be prepared to answer questions about yourself,” Butler said.
They also ask you to bring identification such as a driver’s license and social security card so that you are prepared if the company wishes to hire you on the spot.
