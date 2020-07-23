It’s Friday Junior! We’re on the back half of the week and we’re for the most part smooth sailing, weather wise that is, to the weekend. As temperatures climb to near 90 degrees by this afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will redevelop across Texoma due to day time heating. Storms in general are looking to remain very disorganized but the possibility for heavy rain, thunder, cloud to ground lightning & gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph. With the lighter winds, this’ll allow for dew points to rise (a lack of mixing basically) so as a result, feel like temps will be up to 100°. Any and rain is looking to end by or right after sunset (a loss of that daytime heating).