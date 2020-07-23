LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s Friday Junior! We’re on the back half of the week and we’re for the most part smooth sailing, weather wise that is, to the weekend. As temperatures climb to near 90 degrees by this afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will redevelop across Texoma due to day time heating. Storms in general are looking to remain very disorganized but the possibility for heavy rain, thunder, cloud to ground lightning & gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph. With the lighter winds, this’ll allow for dew points to rise (a lack of mixing basically) so as a result, feel like temps will be up to 100°. Any and rain is looking to end by or right after sunset (a loss of that daytime heating).
For tomorrow all rain chances will taper off and we’re left with partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Now it may only be Thursday but I know a lot of you have the weekend on the mind. We’ve knocked down temperatures by a few degrees but we’ll still see hot and humid conditions with feel like temperatures near the 100 degree mark.
While little to no rain is expected as we head into the weekend, its back in the forecast for early next week. Low end rain chances are possible, especially for those south of the Red River as the remnants of Tropical Depression 8 moves into Texas.
Morning lows over this entire 7 day period will be in the low to mid 70s.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
