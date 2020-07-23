Former Geronimo band teacher pleads guilty to child sex related crimes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A former band teacher from Geronimo pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts.
Chris Swinehart was arrested in 2018 and accused of sexual misconduct with a student.
He pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of sexual battery and two counts of lewd acts with a minor.
The first count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison while the other two carry a maximum of 10 years each.
He’s set to be sentenced September 24th.
