Former Geronimo band teacher pleads guilty to child sex related crimes
Chris Swinehart was charged at the Comanche County Courthouse
By Jarred Burk | July 23, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 4:24 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A former band teacher from Geronimo pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts.

Chris Swinehart was arrested in 2018 and accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of sexual battery and two counts of lewd acts with a minor.

The first count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison while the other two carry a maximum of 10 years each.

He’s set to be sentenced September 24th.

