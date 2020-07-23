Friends of the Lawton Public Library book sale starts Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Friends of the Lawton Public Library is gearing up for its annual book sale set to kick off this weekend.
It starts this Friday, July 24th and will be held at the west entry of the Central Mall.
Thousands of books will be for sale.
The selection covers any genre can you think of, for both adults and kids.
Hard Backs are 50 cents, and paper backs will cost a quarter.
A board member said the money will go back to the library, and will help fund programs throughout the year.
“If we get to many people, we’ll have people wait outside. In they ears past, everyone showed up the first day, but we aren’t going to do it like that this year. We are going to be putting the books out all week, so just come when you can,” said Patty Neuwirth, on the Friends of the Library Board.
There’s no limit to the books you can buy.
Neuwirth said she hopes everyone buys a whole box worth.
Starting Friday, the sale is open from 10 Am until 7PM.
On Sundays, it will be open from Noon to 4 P.M.
The sale will run until August 2nd.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.