Maskne: The downside to wearing masks

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We have told you that masks are useful in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, but there are some downsides to wearing the facial covering. Maskne, or acne caused by wearing a mask, is one of them.
Rissa Watson, a cosmetologist at The Curl Haus, said they have seen an increase in appointments for skin procedures.
“We have definitely seen an increase in health care workers come into The Curl Haus for facials and to see our skin specialist, and that’s because they’re constantly having to wear their masks and so that’s causing irritation, dryness, and breakouts,” said Watson. “It’s also from pressure, because they’re constantly wearing them and it’s pressing on their face, so it’s causing their skin to break down.”
Meagan Garibay, RN-BSN, CIC at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, said she, like many others, is not a fan of wearing masks, but she does to prevent the spread.
“I know masks suck. Everybody hates them. I don’t even like to wear them,” said Garibay. “I wear them because I want to protect my neighbors and friends and family. But it’s hot, you know, you’re breathing the same air inside of the mask and it’s really hard to get a good, clean breath of air while you’re wearing a mask, but they are so necessary to protect our community.”
Watson said some ways to prevent breakouts are to use products with hyaluronic acid and ceramides and to avoid scented detergents, which can further irritate your skin.
