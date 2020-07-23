Sit! Stay! Read! increases childhood literacy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Multiple studies show that reading aloud can increase childhood literacy. There’s even an entire foundation based on the idea.
The Lawton Public Library came up with a way for kids to practice, with some fuzzy, four-legged friends.Most kids sat on the ground, more than 6 feet apart, surrounded by shelves of books on every side.
The K-9 volunteers listened and mostly paid attention to tiny voices learning new words.
”It just helps boosts their confidence and get better with reading,” said Youth Services Librarian Tanya Orgean.
Alexis, 9, and Adel, 7, González-Moss said they had a fun time with the dogs, especially because they haven’t been able to go to school for a while.
”It makes me happy and I really love dogs,” said Adel.
Experts say reading to a dog can help a child in many ways... it can help increase their self-esteem and confidence, but Orgean says there’s even more to it.
”Reading to dogs really help improve the childhood literacy rate, especially with school out and school ending so early last year, this is a great chance to improve those childhood reading skills.”
The kids seemed to approve of this practice. They said especially the cute dog part.
