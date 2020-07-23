Student housing set for Cameron University students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As Cameron University prepares for students to return this fall residential life will look different this year for those staying on campus.
This semester Cameron University traditional-style dorms will no longer have double bedrooms, they will only have single bedrooms in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19
As for Cameron on-campus two bedrooms apartments, only one student will be able to live there and two students will be allowed to stay in the four-bedroom apartments.
Incoming freshmen can check into their dorms on August 14.
Returning students will be allowed to check in the following day.
“Instead of having everyone come all day long whenever they can. We are going to have strict times when students can check-in,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success Jarrett Phillips.
Phillips said typically students may have a carload of people to help them move in on their first day.
This year, that's cut down to just two people.
“So one thing we did is not only provide these rooms in the dynamic that we’ve changed but we also went through the process of making sure that when we put rooming assignments together we space those rooms out. So the best we can have is a good distance between all students in residential space,” said Phillips.
Phillips said there will be no visitation allowed at least for the fall semester.
Cameron University President Dr. John McArthur said campus expectations will be higher than ever this year.
Students on campus should wear a mask and classrooms will be spaced out so students can practice social distance.
“The first thing is taking care of yourself if you’re sick stay home don’t share it. So look in the mirror every morning and ask how am I doing today. Wash your hands, face covering, and social distancing, and don’t get so excited about seeing some on you haven’t seen in three months and you run up and give them that reflect handshake and hug that we all want to do here in Oklahoma,” said Dr. McArthur.
Instead, Dr. McArthur said just give your friends a head nod and big smile that can be seen through your eyes.
