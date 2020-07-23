Walters church collecting school supplies, clothes for back to school event

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The Walters First Baptist Church is collecting clothes and school supplies to give away to families in need.
The youth group has been collecting donations and sorting them for the church’s’ annual back to school event. Anyone in Walters or the surrounding communities are able to come to the church and get whatever back to school clothes their kids need. They also are able to get any school supplies they need. The church’s youth pastor Cody Pennington said this event has been going on for several years now.
“We live in one of the poorest counties in Cotton County and we saw a need for this in the community several years back. Knowing with COVID 19 and all that’s gone on and the current economic climate, we know this year the needs could even be better. It was just an opportunity for us to meet a need that the community had,” Pennington said.
If you want to help out, you can take any clean, lightly worn or new clothes, as well as any school supplies, to First Baptist Church in Walters. If you are in need, you can go to the church on August 3rd and 4th for the event.
