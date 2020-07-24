Authorities working to identify house fire victim

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Fire Department is asking for help identifying a woman found dead after a fire at a vacant home earlier this month.
It happened around 4:30 in the morning on July 1th near Charles Whitlow Avenue on Southwest 13th Street.
Firefighters found the woman's body in the home after containing the fire.
The Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the victim is female, and the Fire Marshal’s office is now looking through missing persons reports from the area to possibly identify her.
Anyone with information on the fire, the victim or any missing persons are asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone or through the 355-INFO app.
