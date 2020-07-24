Baseball league for adults with autism, special needs hopes to expand to Texoma

“It does take some time, there is commitment, there is patience that you have to bring to coaching a team with different levels of autism or special needs. It’s not just autism, but primarily that is it, high functioning. It’s very rewarding. It’s rewarding to coach in general but to coach adults and see them grow and just engaged and always looking to have fun, laugh, smile and not get frustrated. You don’t see that, you just see the fun in the game,” Szczybor said.