LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
All in all, rain chances for today aren’t looking to be the greatest. With that being said, there is a low end chance that some areas of Texoma could see a few morning showers. Outside of any rain, skies will be partly cloudy and high temperatures will rise into the mid 90s. After the rain chances taper off by this afternoon, we’re smooth sailing into the weekend.
For the final weekend in July, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with tempertaures in the the low to mid 90s. Both days will be accompanied with a southeast wind at 10 to 15mph. You can also expect those hot and humid conditions with feel like temperatures near the 100 degree mark.
Switching gears we’re gonna talk about the tropics real quick. Right before 10PM on Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical depression 8 to Tropical Storm Hanna. As of 6AM, the storm has sustained winds at 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60. The overall track is going to stay in southern Texas impacting those near Brownsville all the way up to Corpus Cristi. Hanna is currently about 300 miles east southeast of Corpus Cristi Texas.
While T.S. Hanna may not be impacting us 100% directly, it will indirectly. We’ll see the impact comes in the form of moisture rather than thunderstorms. With that being said, rain chances remain low at this time for those south of the Red River. Moisture from the tropical system will be brought up so expect muggy conditions through Monday. By early next week, we’ll see another system and series of cold fronts impacting us from the north. The upper levels of the atmosphere may tap into this extra moisture and feed into it, which plays a giant role in what happens for us by early next week. Something we’ll be watching closely as we head into the weekend.
Have a great Friday & a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
