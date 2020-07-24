While T.S. Hanna may not be impacting us 100% directly, it will indirectly. We’ll see the impact comes in the form of moisture rather than thunderstorms. With that being said, rain chances remain low at this time for those south of the Red River. Moisture from the tropical system will be brought up so expect muggy conditions through Monday. By early next week, we’ll see another system and series of cold fronts impacting us from the north. The upper levels of the atmosphere may tap into this extra moisture and feed into it, which plays a giant role in what happens for us by early next week. Something we’ll be watching closely as we head into the weekend.