Fort Sill soldiers assist in I-44 accident rescue

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - We reported on a wreck last Thursday on I-44 that left a cement truck flipped in the median. We have now learned that soldiers on Fort Sill assisted with the rescue efforts.
The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on I-44 near the Medicine Park exit. SFC Denize Engle and 1st Lt. Caroline Negrete were two of the soldiers that stopped to help.
“In the distance, I saw a ball of flames,” said 1st. Lt. Negrete.
SFC Engle, 1st. Lt. Negrete, as well as another soldier and civilians immediately pulled over and stepped up to help while first responders headed to the accident.
“There was a loud noise on the truck, kind of like popping noises,” said SFC Engle. “So our reaction was we have to move away from the vehicle because it might explode. Because the truck was actually hanging on the side of the median.”
SFC Engle said she and the others who came to assist helped the man move away from the accident about 40 feet, to get to a safe distance. They kept him calm and stable until first responders arrived.
“They say people kind of go into a shock if you see something like that, but it was really just, ‘OK. What can we do to help?‘' said 1st. Lt. Negrete.
SFC Engle credits the Army for building her leadership to step up when help is needed.
“I was placed in different positions where I was in charge of different soldiers, and when you’re in those positions you’re not really supposed to be thinking about yourself, you’re thinking of other people, you know, taking care of them, making sure that they’re safe,” said SFC Engle. “So the different missions, scenarios that the Army has put me in definitely helped out with that situation.”
