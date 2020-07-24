Friday morning police chase in Lawton ends in crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is behind bars Friday morning after a police chase ended in a crash in Lawton.
This all started around 3:00 Friday morning when Lawton Police tried pulling over DeMarreo Johnson for reckless driving and running a traffic light when he took off.
The chase ended at the intersection of Sheridan and Gore right in front of the Taco Bell after a Lawton Police officer slammed into the suspect’s car.
When 7News got to the scene the suspect was serving in and out parking lots in the area and hopping curves.
The officer who hit the suspect’s car did receive minor injuries.
Officers believe Johnson was driving under the influence of alcohol.
