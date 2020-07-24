Lieutenants resume roles in Basic Combat Training, first time since WWII

“Having the junior officers, or the platoon leaders in the battery, has given me the ability to have a representative around the training almost at all times, especially if I can’t be there physically,” said Capt. Householder. “But with the lieutenants, the platoon leaders here, it allows for myself and my 1SG to pay attention to the long range planning efforts of the battery. So it’s been an immediate asset having these lieutenants at the battery as platoon leaders for that reason.”