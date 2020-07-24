CORRECTION: LPD says man who left scene of crash was not related to victims

By Tyler Boydston | July 24, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 6:45 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon.

It happened at 38th and Cache Road when one vehicle was heading east on Cache Road and failed to stop at a red light at 38th.

It then hit a semi head-on, causing the car to spin and hit another vehicle.

Police say the driver then got out and ran off, leaving a family friend and her three kids in the car.

They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, Cody Archilita, then showed up at a hospital and was arrested by Lawton police.

Story was updated to reflect correct information from the Lawton Police Department

