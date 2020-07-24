Quiet weekend weather followed by increasing rain chances

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tropical Storm Hanna is a medium-strength tropical storm continuing its slow move west towards the Texas Gulf Coast. Hannah will make landfall near Corpus Christi around is sunrise Saturday morning, and continue west across Deep South Texas, bringing flooding rains to the Rio Grande Valley, finally moving into northern Mexico through the day Sunday.
Looking at our high temperatures for your Saturday over Southwest Oklahoma, again another day with highs in the low to mid-90s which is hot, but not too bad compared to our record highs for this time of the year. Our weather headline next week is increasing rain chances Monday into Tuesday with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in the region.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
