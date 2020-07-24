A walk down memory lane: Fort Sill Drill Sgt. and Col. talk MRE’s

Fort Sill, Okla. (TNN) - For members of the Army, both veterans and active duty soldiers, MRE’s, or Meals, Ready-to-Eat, has a special sentiment.
Fort Sill officials say they often receive requests from retired service members about purchasing the MRE’s, so they wanted to hold an unboxing of what is inside today’s versions of the meals.
7News reporter, Hunter McEachern, got to try an MRE with a drill sergeant and colonel on Post during the unboxing event.
Drill Sgt. Randy Veen, 428th FA BDE, said sharing MRE’s with trainees helps build bonds.
“I mean, you can only learn so much from people just by asking questions,” said Drill Sgt. Veen. “But just actually sitting down, like normal day-to-day activities that you do yourself with other people, they just kind of bring up stuff about them and you learn to get to know them on a more personal level.”
Col. Daniel Blackmon, 434th FA BDE, said back in the day, soldiers would barter with each other over their MRE items, such as cigarettes, but these days it is all about skittles and other sweets.
Although they are mainly used during deployment, Col. Blackmon said they are also eaten by families as a fun sentiment, cooking their MRE’s outside, leaning up their packages against trees while they heat up.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.