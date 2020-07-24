Wildlife Refuge areas reopen to the public

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The director of the U-S Fish and Wildlife service was at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge today to help reopen several areas to the public.
They had been closed since March due to the pandemic.
Those include Camp Doris, the Narrows and the Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area.
While whose areas are now open, officials say public restrooms, shower houses, Refuge buildings and offices will remain closed.
All camping will be by reservation only, and visitors will be required to use RVs, travel trailers or popups with self-contained bathrooms.
