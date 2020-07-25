Altus: the new coronavirus hot spot

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
The city of Altus is the new hotspot for coronavirus in Oklahoma.
Cases in Altus have spiked from 57 cases eleven days ago to over 300 Friday. City officials have been requiring temperature checks at certain locations and made a mandatory mask mandate to slow the spread of the virus.
Mary Jencks, Infectious Prevention Director for Jackson County Memorial Hospital said the hospital has been preparing for the coronavirus spike since January.
The hospital began preparing for a 40% surge in cases in March and after the first week in July, the hospital began requiring staff to wear protective eye shields. It is also reporting the number of beds and available supplies to the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Medical Emergency Response Center.
Jencks said the hospital is so prepared because of a team effort.
“Words can’t express my overall appreciation to everyone in our organization,” said Jencks. “We have realized, it’s an evolving situation. We have guidance coming from lots of different places. We review that daily and we are working to make the best decisions.”
Altus City Manager Gary Jones said that the city is doing its part to prevent people from having to go to the hospital in the first place.
”We are following all the CDC guidelines and the health department guidelines of how they say you can control it. So while we are currently having a spike we are proactive in taking all of the measures necessary to take that down,” said Jones.
The White House classifies Oklahoma as a coronavirus red zone and recommends the basics to slow the spread.
”Washing hands and masks are our only real defense,” said Jencks. Altus officials urge the public to take this virus seriously because “this is no flu.”
At the same time, Jencks urges calm along with caution.
“What are you doing to protect yourself?” said Jencks. “The Coronavirus I have seen are mostly positive cases less symptomatic, mildly ill. I want to reassure people: if you are sick, stay home, wash your hands, isolate yourself from others, wipe your home down, keep your area clean.”
Jencks said a positive COVID-19 test is not necessarily something to make residents feel frightened.
“Pay attention to your symptoms, what is going on if at some point you’re having respiratory distress, or you can no longer care for yourself at home, using basic fluids, Tylenol, or rest measures; then, come to the emergency room.”
She emphasized that people can remain safest if they assume that everyone they meet has the virus and practice social distancing.
“People are not walking around with COVID signals flashing, ‘Hey look at me; stay away I’m sick!‘” said Jencks.
Jones also said the Oklahoma State Department of Health will be contacting people who have been in contact with a positive coronavirus test by telephone, so please pick up and listen to the professional guidelines. The state defines a positive contact as someone who has spent more than 15 minutes with an infected person, less than six feet apart.
