Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates National Day of the Cowboy

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Jult 25th marks the National Day of the Cowboy.
The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan offered free admission for much of the day.
Visitors were able to tour the museum and take in live music.
There were plenty of activities for kids both inside and outside the museum... including story time and a puppet show from an Oklahoma children’s author.
”This is the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center and our mission is to celebrate the history, culture and art of the American Cowboy,” said Scott Metelko, the Chisholm trail Heritage Center Executive Director. “Being as this is the national day of the cowboy, it’s a natural fit for us.”
Prizes were given out to the cutest cowpokes in attendance.
This has become an annual event, dating back to the first official holiday celebration in 2010.
This year’s event featured a number of safety measures.
Visitors were asked to wear masks and numerous staff members were on hands to encourage social distancing.
”Most folks are just glad we are doing, that they have something to do. Like everyone else, we have been stuck at home without anything to do. When we are able to do an event like this, even if it’s not what we are used to at the Heritage Center, it’s still something we can do to help folks have a reason to get out and come visit us,” said Metelko.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.