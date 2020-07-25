We’re tracking our next big weather maker which will be a cold front Monday night which will also bring some widespread rain & thunderstorms to the area. Monday will start off mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s. As the front pushes south, clouds will thicken up. A few isolated showers are possible by mid to late morning on Monday but the bulk of the rain won’t come until Monday afternoon/ evening. While the majority of the heaviest of rain will be off to our north, rain totals are ranging from half an inch to two inches. With the cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures Monday & Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s for us here in Texoma but some areas across the state could see even the upper 70s.