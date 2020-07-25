LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
UPDATE: The eye of Hurricane Hanna has officially made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, TX as of 5PM.
Hurricane Hanna as of 4:45PM still has not officially made landfall along the coast of Texas. While it should some time this evening, the storm overall is very slow moving.. one of the reasons it’s struggled to make official landfall. Hanna is moving west southwest at 8mph with sustained winds at 90mph with gusts up to 115mph. All in all, the storm is expected to weaken as it moves along shore bringing heavy rain fall, gusty winds and storm surge to those from Brownsville, TX and even along the coast of Louisiana. All hurricane Hanna will bring to Texoma is just some overnight cloud cover which will linger into Sunday.
For tomorrow we’re trending partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Once again highs will be on the cooler side with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s. Winds will be rather calm tomorrow out of the south at 5 to 15mph.
We’re tracking our next big weather maker which will be a cold front Monday night which will also bring some widespread rain & thunderstorms to the area. Monday will start off mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s. As the front pushes south, clouds will thicken up. A few isolated showers are possible by mid to late morning on Monday but the bulk of the rain won’t come until Monday afternoon/ evening. While the majority of the heaviest of rain will be off to our north, rain totals are ranging from half an inch to two inches. With the cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures Monday & Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s for us here in Texoma but some areas across the state could see even the upper 70s.
Rain chances linger into Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s. We dry out and sunshine returns for Thursday, highs in the upper 90s. The upper 90s continues for Friday but another round of rain is looking possible Friday night into early Saturday morning.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
