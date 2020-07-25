4,500 gallons of free milk distributed to Lawton community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Credence Church partnered with Zoe Christian Center to hand out 4,500 gallons of free milk in Lawton.
Dozens of community members stopped by Zoe Christian Center and picked up boxes and boxes of half gallon jugs.
All of this milk was provided by Oklahoma farmers.
The USDA allowed them to deliver from farm to consumer, instead of wasting milk they aren’t able to sell because of the coronavirus.
No limits for how many boxes people could take home.
A few people stopped by for a couple half gallons, and crews out there also filled many cars to the brim, as the goal is for sharing to continue after people leave with the milk.
”We love this city, we moved here almost three years ago,” said Credence Pastor Brady Sharp. “I almost died here. This is home for us. To be able to be part of actively giving back to the the city is incredible. To bring so many other people on to help, and organizations in.”
Sharp said this has been going on the last couple weekends, nearing 15,000 gallons of free milk given away.
Another milk distribution is set up for next Saturday.
You can find Credence Church on Facebook for more details, as they plan to host these in different parts of the city.
