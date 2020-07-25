Homemade quilts presented to combat veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thirty one combat veterans were honored Saturday at a Quilts of Valor presentation.
These quilts were wrapped around the veterans at VFW Post 1193 in Lawton.
Quilts of Valor state coordinator Donna McCormack talked about each of these heroes... from numerous military branches.
These veterans served around the world, and were honored with a handmade, one of a kind quilt.
These aren’t show quilts either, they are to use and you are promised a lifetime warranty for a new one.
So far, over 250,000 of these quilts have been made and passed out across the country,
“These veterans leave their homes, their families, their jobs to fight for this country,” said Donna McCormack, the OK Quilts of Valor Founder. “We just want to make sure they know there are a lot of us who really appreciate what they have done.”
If you have served and want a quilt of your own, you can visit www.qovf.org.
On the site, all you need to provide is your name, address, what branch you were part of and the years you served.
You will be contacted when the ceremony for your quilt is scheduled.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.