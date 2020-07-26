House declared total loss after early morning fire

By Kyle Payne | July 26, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 8:02 PM

TEMPLE, Okla. (TNN) - A fire broke out at a home in Temple early Sunday morning.

Temple Fire Department was joined by crews from Walters, Waurika and Hastings to try and contain the flames.

The fire started in a two story home around 4:15 A.M., near the intersection of Highway 70 and Highway 65.

Officials said the residents were out camping, so no one was home when the fire started.

It has since been declared a total loss.

No word on the cause yet, but the Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

