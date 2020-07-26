Lawton Police make arrest following vehicle and on-foot pursuit

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police Officers were involved in a pursuit through downtown early Sunday morning.
LPD said the chase began when officers attempted to stop a stolen Toyota truck around midnight.
Officials said the suspect hit a fence near the new police station on Railroad and Gore...and continued on.
Later, he crashed into the holding yard at Car Craft Auto Body on SW 2nd, near Lee Blvd.
LPD said the pursuit then continued on foot before they found him at his residence, and took him into custody.
The pursuit lasted over an hour, and a search dog was also brought in to help.
We’ll provide updates as soon as learn more.
