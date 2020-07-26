Thunderstorms return to the forecast Monday night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The first half of this final week of July starts with decent rain chances, beginning Monday night, through the day Tuesday and perhaps into Wednesday. The chance of rain will come in the form of scattered thunderstorms with the risk of severe weather being very low. Not only might we see beneficial rain, but perhaps enough cloud cover to make a serious impact on temperatures. For the first time in a few weeks, we have forecast highs in the 80s for Tuesday. Thunderstorms are expected to develop in central Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, and drift south into the Red River Valley by Monday evening. These thunderstorms will produce torrential rain, lightning and thunder, and perhaps Winds of 40 to 60 miles per hour.