BACK TO LEARNING: Elgin Public Schools preparing for new school year

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Schools across southwest Oklahoma are preparing to head back to learning, with school set to get underway in a matter of weeks.
At Elgin Public Schools, Superintendent Nate Meraz said they released their initial back to school plan on Friday. Meraz said that plan could change, as new information continues to become available. But, he said they wanted to make it a point to allow students to learn both on campus, as well as from their own homes.
“How can we show some kindness and courtesy because we love you and you’re part of our community out here and say yea, we’ll work on you with this. We don’t want to get hung up on a bunch of rules and no, no, no, don’t do this, and regulation C says you can’t do that. We’re going to work with our patrons as best we can to get through this, that’s our goal,” Meraz said.
Meraz said the administration is constantly meeting trying to figure out how to handle potential situations, such as a large outbreak, as well as everyday issues, like social distancing while eating.
He said a big part of that is hearing the questions and concerns from parents.
“You can put comments to me that you don’t expect a response on, that’s comments@ElginPS.org. Or you can email me directly if you do want a response. So, we’re taking your questions and your input and listening and figuring stuff out, as well as the other school districts and watching what they’re doing,” Meraz said.
For those students who will be going back to campus, the district’s plan recommends every student bring a mask with them. For students from Pre-k through 4th grade, masks will be recommended anytime a student is unable to social distance.
For all grades above that, masks will be required when the students are unable to social distance. Teachers will also be required to wear masks when working closely with students, but not while delivering their lessons.
