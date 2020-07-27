Band practice begins amid COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
As the new school year is coming fast but students here at Duncan are already preparing for a year like no other. This will be the first year where band rehearsal requires a mask. These percussion students started practice last week even though they have many unanswered anxieties.
“For our students, the big question is what, what happens for the band in regards to football games, what happens with our contests and different things like that? So it’s just not knowing and that’s what drives me crazy,” said Duncan High School band director Jeremy Haas.
And as for social distancing, band members have always stood 6 feet or more apart. Now, students will still spend the mornings marching outside, but will break tradition by practicing inside the auditorium rather than the band hall.
For some students, a different marching band season feels better than no band at all.
”It’s [band is] very important,” said Maria Macias, a Duncan High School saxophone player. “I would say that band has really opened me up because I used to be so scared to open up to other people, but I feel really welcome in band.”
Maria says that most of her social life comes from band events like football games. Marching band still won’t be normal after most competitions were canceled for COVID this year.
”We’ll try to keep some sense of marching band going on even if our all of our contests are canceled if they continue to football games, we’re planning on being there for the halftime shows,” said Jeremy Haas.
In the meantime, the rest of the band will join the percussion session this Wednesday to practice their theme “If I only,” from the Wizard of Oz.
