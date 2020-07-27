Donations needed for families impacted by Lawton apartment fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A devastating fire in Lawton displaced more than 20 families earlier this month but now, they need the communities help getting back on their feet.
The Landings Apartments in Lawton caught fire July 18th leaving 25 families without a home. Now, a Lawton organization called Ellipsis is helping them out through a donation drive.
“They need bedding, furniture, food, food vouchers, anything and everything. With all the stuff going on in the world, I can’t imagine also losing everything you have,” said Joslyn Wood, President of Ellipsis.
All of the donations they take in are being set up in a building at Sixth and B, where those affected will have a chance to take anything they need.
“The apartment manager gave them a letter, they’ll come in, present the letter, then they can take whatever they need and come back as many times as they want. Anything that is left over after the families have come in and taken what they need is going to be donated to charity,” Wood said.
That building sits just south of First Baptist Church. The congregation says lending the building felt like the right thing to do.
“This is something that I feel like we really need to do, we need to be involved with. The apartment complex is just down the road, it’s here in Lawton and we’re all about in the church involving ourselves in the ministries of others, others who God who has laid upon their heart to start these ministries and we just want to be involved in it, we don’t have to reinvent the wheel, we just get involved,” said Associate Pastor Tony Christie.
So far, many people have donated items, with others donating their time to help out.
“We just appreciate everything that was brought out and the volunteers who came out to help. It’s just a great community thing. If anybody can help us out, let us know I’ll come pick it up and bring it down here so they can get it out to whoever needs it,” said volunteer Evelyn Nye.
Wood said they hope even more people will come together and help the families get back on their feet.
“It’s life-changing. I can’t imagine if I were to lose everything and then have to start all over again. This could be extremely impactful for these families. Like I said, life-changing, and that’s what we want to do is try to change their lives in a positive way,” Wood said.
If you want to donate items, you can take them to the building just South of First Baptist Church at Sixth and B in Lawton. Volunteers are there this week from Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – noon, as well as from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
