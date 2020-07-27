Federally funded unemployment benefits set to expire July 31

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For most recipients of the $600 federal unemployment benefit enhancement, the final checks went out a few days ago.
There’s been talk of extension in Congress, but Senate Republicans are pushing for a 400 dollar decrease if that occurs.
“In certain cases people were paid more to stay home than they were to work. And I think that’s something that the American public understands. We’re not gonna use taxpayer money to pay people more to stay home,” said Steve Mnuchin, the US Treasury Secretary.
The interim executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said that situation shouldn’t actually occur, unless your job shuts down for good.
“You can’t refuse work if you accept unemployment, if you are offered your old job or another,” said Shelley Zumwalt, the interim executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission
There’s been no decision on if it will be extended, Zumwalt said they will work with whatever is decided in Washington.
“The Federal Government provides us funds to provide that benefit, so it wasn’t a strain on the OK unemployment trust. With our low cost of living, 600 dollars probably went further here than other places,” said Zumwalt.
To help unemployed Oklahomans, OESC is enacting State Extended Benefits for the first time in almost 20 years.
It will benefit people who have exhausted both traditional unemployment and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Assistance benefits
“We do three calculations, you get the lesser of the three. It might not be the same amount you were receiving, but it is an extension when you exhausted the other two benefit types,” said Zumwalt.
As the state pushes forward, she said there’s still work to do, but the unemployment numbers are a promising sign.
“We’re actually tied for 5th in the nation, at 6.6 percent, down from 12.6 percent the month before. That shows me that Oklahomans are getting back to work,” said Zumwalt.
It's unclear when a decision will be made on the federal unemployment benefits, or what exactly it will look like.
Federal officials say they hope to have one solved by the end of the week, when this expires for Americans out of work.
