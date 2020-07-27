LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Heavy rain is the theme for this Monday. A cold front that’s producing storms will drift south into the Red River Valley by later this evening. Throughout the morning and early afternoon we’ll be partly cloudy and dry. Clouds will thicken up as the cold front moves southward and as a result, highs today will be slightly cooler, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.
Thunderstorms will push into the I-40 area between 3-4PM and entering into central Texoma after 6PM. Any and all storms could produce torrential rain, lightning and thunder, and perhaps winds of 40 to 60 mph. A flood watch is in place for a good portion of southwest Oklahoma, where locally 3+ inches of rain is possible. We’ll have to keep an eye on those problem areas that normally flood during heavy rain events plus creeks, rivers, streams and low lying areas. Play it safe if you happen to come across any roadways with water on them.. turn around, don’t drown.
Storms will linger into Tuesday but rain chances do drop off some.
We’re in an active wet weather pattern throughout the rest of this week that’ll stretch into the weekend. With northwest flow dominating, periodic waves of energy are able to help boost thunderstorm development. Overall the exact timing of these systems are going to be hard are very hard to predict as uncertainty is very high. But in general take away that we still hold on to a chance for showers and storms throughout a good portion of this week.
While the rain we may see is going to be very beneficially, the cloud cover along with the rain could make a serious impact on temperatures. For the first time in a few weeks, we have forecast highs in the mid 80s for Tuesday and the upper 80s to Saturday. Otherwise the rest of the week is trending in the low 90s.
Have a great Monday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.