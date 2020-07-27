Thunderstorms will push into the I-40 area between 3-4PM and entering into central Texoma after 6PM. Any and all storms could produce torrential rain, lightning and thunder, and perhaps winds of 40 to 60 mph. A flood watch is in place for a good portion of southwest Oklahoma, where locally 3+ inches of rain is possible. We’ll have to keep an eye on those problem areas that normally flood during heavy rain events plus creeks, rivers, streams and low lying areas. Play it safe if you happen to come across any roadways with water on them.. turn around, don’t drown.