Minor flooding threat with rainy forecast through Tuesday night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The areal flood watch was expanded Southward to the Red River earlier this afternoon. Over the next 24 hours, parts of Oklahoma could land 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated three inches + rains. As forecast, thunderstorms developed north toward I40 and we’re seeing a gradual drift south. None of these storms is severe, but many will produce blinding downpours and wind gusts over 30 mils per hour. Before the rain arrived, temperatures climbed to the mid-90s with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees.