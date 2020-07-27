Minor flooding threat with rainy forecast through Tuesday night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The areal flood watch was expanded Southward to the Red River earlier this afternoon. Over the next 24 hours, parts of Oklahoma could land 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated three inches + rains. As forecast, thunderstorms developed north toward I40 and we’re seeing a gradual drift south. None of these storms is severe, but many will produce blinding downpours and wind gusts over 30 mils per hour. Before the rain arrived, temperatures climbed to the mid-90s with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees.
Our Futuretrack shows rain, heavy at times, lingering over southwest Oklahoma and eventually working its way into north Texas. Fair rain chances stay with us through the day tomorrow and tomorrow night. We’ll hang on to slight rain chances for the second half of the workweek. Another cold front might move in just in time to bring slightly cooler weather for the first weekend of August.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
