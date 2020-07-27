Preparing for the polls: Absentee voting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We are less than 100 days away from the presidential election, which makes now the time to start planning how you will cast your vote. A popular option this year is looking to be absentee ballots.
Those interested can apply for the application to vote by mail a couple of different ways. You can go online at elections.ok.gov or come into the Comanche County Election Board office in person and fill out the form.
Once you do that, a ballot will be mailed to you. You can return it back in person, or mail it to the courthouse.
”I believe it’s because of the COVID-19 that they’re not wanting to go in places where there’s going to be a lot of people, and there will certainly be a lot of people voting in the presidential election,” said Terry Keith, assistant secretary for the Comanche County Election Board.
The Comanche County Election Board recommends mailing it the Thursday or Friday before Election Day, as the ballot must reach their office by November 3rd.
The application to apply to vote by mail is due seven days before, which is the Tuesday before the election.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.