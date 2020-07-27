Severe injuries reported in single-vehicle crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were transported by helicopter to OU Medical Center in serious condition, after a single vehicle collision at the toll booth.
The crash happened around 6 P.M., at mile marker 66 on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.
In the OHP incident report, it states a Breanna Bothe, out of Norman, was being pursued by a trooper, when they approached the toll booth.
The driver exited into the pay lanes of the toll plaza, and attempted to drive around the toll booth.
The car collided with a support column on the toll plaza, rolling 1.5 times before coming to rest.
Bothe was ejected an unknown distance.
The passenger was a 17 year old, from Lawton.
We will provide updates on their condition as they are made available.
