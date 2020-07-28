C Carter Crane searching for a new place to call home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton non profit is putting on a fundraising event to help raise money for a new building.
This Thursday, C Carter Crane is having a baked potato sale to raise money for a new building at their current location at 1203 Texas Ave. It’ll start at 11 a.m and last until 2 p.m.
Donation Specialist Jennifer Hough said every dollar will make a difference.
“Right now the building that we are in it’s an old Army Beret and it’s only has twenty-bed spaces available. So if we can get a bigger building we want to at least double the capacity that we have right now so we can help more individuals. Unfortunately, we do have to turn people around and find them another place to stay,” said Hough.
Hough said wear and tear to the shelter has prompted them to move faster in their search to help more homeless people in the community.
“It’s falling apart we’ve had a couple of pieces fall off just in the last couple of storms that we have had and especially outside of the office building at the top the siding has come off and that’s making it more susceptible to leaks and that kinds of stuff,” said Hough.
Hough said they are weighing their options to build a new building or find an old one to restore.
She said regardless they’ll keep the building they have now.
“We do have the intention to if possible to keep the building and it would just depend on what shape it would be in at that time. If we built the new building on the property it would be right beside it in the open field that we also own and this would be like storage or offices or training facility or whatever we would use it for,” said Hough.
She said it could be a year or longer before C Carter Crane has a new building.
