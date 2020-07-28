City of Altus purchases industrial-grade sanitizer machine

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -The City of Altus made a recent purchase to slow the spread of coronavirus by more easily cleaning public areas.
The industrial-grade sanitizer machine cost a little less than 5-thousand dollars.
It creates a cleaner that is more effective at killing viruses and bacteria -- such as coronavirus-- than Lysol and other brands.
The sanitizer will only cost four cents per gallon for the city to make.
“We won’t run short, it will make about 312 gallons per day, and that will take care of our whole city,” said Wayne Cain, Altus Emergency Manager and Safety Director.
The city council say they hope to receive a grant through the CARES act or FEMA to pay for the machine.
Either way, officials say the machine will be used for years to come, even once the pandemic is over.
