City moving forward on West Gore Blvd project

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Council pulled, and passed an item on the consent agenda... to hire an outside crew for portions of a road project.
The city plans on widening Gore, From 67th to 82nd, to a five lane road.
To get that started, City Engineer Jospeh Painter said they need to get the right of way situation solved, which is why they hired a consulting company to hash out the final plan.
This project will be partially funded by ODOT, and the city is in charge of the design, right of way and utility allocation.
”We’ve got the plans at about 90 percent completion, and now we know what right of way we need for relocation and widening of the road way. The next step is to acquire the right of ways for that stretch,” said Lawton City Engineer Joseph Painter.
Painter said when you have the opportunity for ODOT funded work, it’s crucial this city gets the ball rolling on everything else -- and Tuesday’s item passing was a good step in that direction.
