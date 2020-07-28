Fair rain chances remain in the forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the first time in 3 weeks, we saw enough cloud cover this afternoon to limit temperatures to the low and mid-80s across much of the 7 News viewing area. Temperatures will be back to the 90s Wednesday and Thursday, which will be our hottest day of the next five days. But would you believe a cold front is going to move into the area Friday and Saturday delivering North winds and another couple of days with highs 80s? The rain was not as widespread this afternoon as it was Monday afternoon but we do expect some hit-and-miss showers, maybe some stray thunderstorms through the evening hours with rain chances getting better after midnight. Winds will be back to the breezy category Wednesday with gusty South Winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour.