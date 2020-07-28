Radar as of 6AM this morning is very active. We’re seeing heavy rain and thunderstorms up and down the I-44 area. If you’re heading out this morning, make sure to give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Rain began about an hour ago and radar is already indicating 3.7 inches falling in south/ western Comanche county. We still hold on to the chance for any scattered showers through the afternoon. While these storms aren’t producing a whole lot of lightning just a few strikes are possible plus many will produce blinding downpours and wind gusts over 30mph. Highs today will have a slight range to them. Mid to upper 80s in southwest Oklahoma, meanwhile low 90s south of the Red River.