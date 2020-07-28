LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Radar as of 6AM this morning is very active. We’re seeing heavy rain and thunderstorms up and down the I-44 area. If you’re heading out this morning, make sure to give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Rain began about an hour ago and radar is already indicating 3.7 inches falling in south/ western Comanche county. We still hold on to the chance for any scattered showers through the afternoon. While these storms aren’t producing a whole lot of lightning just a few strikes are possible plus many will produce blinding downpours and wind gusts over 30mph. Highs today will have a slight range to them. Mid to upper 80s in southwest Oklahoma, meanwhile low 90s south of the Red River.
We’ll have a bit of a dry spell during the afternoon but it’ll be very short lived. Another round of showers and storms will develop in southwestern Oklahoma & western north Texas later on tonight through Wednesday morning. The chance for showers and storms will linger into the weekend but it’s looking like we’ll see more sunshine return by Thursday.
Temperatures over this week will be all over the place. We’re back in the low 90s for Wednesday, upper 90s by Thursday... low 90s to upper 80s for Friday & Saturday and rising back into the low to mid 90s for Sunday and Monday. Another thing to note is how cool overnight lows are trending. We’ll stay in the low 70s for morning temperatures until Friday but by the weekend we’re talking the mid 60s!
Another cold front might move in just in time to bring slightly cooler weather for the first weekend of August.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
