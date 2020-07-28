Lawton City Council approves next step for Citizens Advisory Board

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After a unanimous vote from council, the Citizens Advisory Board, to bridge the gap between the police and Lawton community, can now be officially created by staff.
Before council voted on the citizens advisory board, Staff spokesperson, and Lawton Police Chief James Smith explained what the board will do.
“Help the community understand some of the reasons why we do things, and help the police when their is issues in the community, the committee can bring those concerns to the department,” said Lawton Police Chief James Smith.
And what it won't do...
“It’s not an oversight committee. It’s not going to have access to personnel files, or look at any type of confidential documents, or give instructions on disciplinary issues,” said Chief Smith.
This idea has been in the works for decades, before really picking up steam in the last year.
“It was as far as it could go, until the council said we are ready for staff to put it together. It costs staff money to put it together, and they can’t start until we say this is the way we want it to go,” said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.
Ward 7′s Onreka Johnson has been part of the formation.
She said once staff completes their portion, the fun part begins.
“The second process is to get people on the commission. That will take getting different parties, organizations together to help identify who should be on it,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson.
Johnson also wanted to clear up what exactly the council's role will be once the commission is actually formed.
“It’s not going to be something ran by the council, we won’t have our hands in it. But, whoever is on it is going to be reporting to the council,” said Johnson.
Mayor Booker says this will hopefully all get ironed out in the next 30 days, before they begin the process of getting people on the board.
