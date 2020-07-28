OTA votes to approve Rep. Daniel Pae’s HB1071 to increase turnpike speeds

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has voted in favor of Representative Daniel Pae’s House Bill 1071. The bill would establish maximum speed limits of 75 and 80 miles per hour on some portions of Oklahoma Turnpikes.
The board meeting was held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was approved with a 5 to 1 vote.
The maximum speed of 80 miles per hour would be established at the following turnpike locations:
- The Turner Turnpike, approximately 13 miles within the newly constructed six lane sections, from six miles east of Bristow to Sapulpa
- Approximately 31 miles on the Muskogee Turnpike from Muskogee to Tulsa
- Approximately 25 miles on the Cherokee Turnpike
- Approximately 11 miles from State Highway 9 to Interstate 40 on the Indian Nation Turnpike
- The approximately 5 mile section from the H.E. Bailey Turnpike towards Norman on the Norman Spur
- Kickapoo Turnpike, approximately 19 miles from Interstate 40 to the Turner Turnpike.
The request for the increased speeds is based on a recent speed study completed by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
ODOT will be holding a meeting on August 3rd where they will also vote on the speed limit increase.
If passed, the changes could be seen by this fall.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.