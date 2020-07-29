Altus Municipal Court provides alternative options for posting bond during pandemic

“This doesn’t take away anyone’s due process rights, of course,” said Mott. “If they still want to come in, they can come in and still have their court appearance, but instead of having to worry about coming in and potentially being around other people who might have the virus, coming into contact with them, this gives them an additional option. So they can just pay their fine and then the judge will not put anything on their record. So that helps people so they don’t have to worry about a record being for those, either traffic violations or other types of municipal violations, that would be in front of the judge here.”