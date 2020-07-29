Altus Municipal Court provides alternative options for posting bond during pandemic

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus Municipal Judge has released a judicial order giving people an additional option for handling court procedures during the pandemic.
For those in Altus who do not wish to appear in municipal court due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there is a new option: Posting your bond over the phone.
“This is just the Altus Municipal Court, not for the district court or anything like that. Just for our local court for any kind of violations of city ordinances,” said Tyler Mott, administrative communications assistant for the City of Altus. “So what the judge has done, he’s issued an order saying there’s an additional way of paying the fees without having to come into court and worry about potentially contracting the virus, because people are afraid to go out in public or things like that. So we’re just trying to give them additional options.”
You may post your bond at the Municipal Court Office, or call the court clerk at 580-481-2207 and post your bond by using a credit or debit card.
“This doesn’t take away anyone’s due process rights, of course,” said Mott. “If they still want to come in, they can come in and still have their court appearance, but instead of having to worry about coming in and potentially being around other people who might have the virus, coming into contact with them, this gives them an additional option. So they can just pay their fine and then the judge will not put anything on their record. So that helps people so they don’t have to worry about a record being for those, either traffic violations or other types of municipal violations, that would be in front of the judge here.”
Mott said the City of Altus is aware of the fact that there are certain people who are more susceptible to catching the virus, which is why they are providing this option out of an abundance of caution.
