We’re looking to stay dry throughout the rest of today and through the morning/ early afternoon of tomorrow. Tomorrows temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s. Believe it or not, tomorrow is expected to be the hottest day over the next 7. Now who is ready for some cooler air?? A cold front will move down from the Plains into our area on Thursday. This front will spark showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday. The combination of the cold front and the likelihood of widespread clouds and scattered showers/thunderstorms will bring temperatures well below average for this time of year.