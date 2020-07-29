LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
You’ll need that rain gear once again for this Hump Day morning commute. We’re seeing showers and storms moving south/eastward in southwest Oklahoma. The good thing is the rain isn’t going to last all day. All rain activity will end by mid to late morning and by lunchtime most of the rain will be east of I-35. As rain chances taper off throughout the day so will that cloud cover. Mostly cloudy to start but by this afternoon we’ll be seeing those partly cloudy skies. Highs for the most part will be in the low to mid 90s today.
We’re looking to stay dry throughout the rest of today and through the morning/ early afternoon of tomorrow. Tomorrows temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s. Believe it or not, tomorrow is expected to be the hottest day over the next 7. Now who is ready for some cooler air?? A cold front will move down from the Plains into our area on Thursday. This front will spark showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday. The combination of the cold front and the likelihood of widespread clouds and scattered showers/thunderstorms will bring temperatures well below average for this time of year.
What a way to end the month of July and start the month of August, huh?
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.